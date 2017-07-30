Carrying on the "D" Challenge at Minds.com in the Newsvine Transplants group. I've seeded this link for those who want to visit and see how photos look there.
'D' is for DredgeThis is a five-shot photo stitch (this thing is huge!) of a gold-mining dredge in the Sumpter Valley of Oregon on the Elkhorn Scenic Byway. The workers lived on the dredge, which floated on a small lake it created by digging soil from the front end (left), sorting out the gold and depositing the tailings from the rear to fill in the older dig pond as it moves. It was powered by its own large power plant with a 19-mile cable connecting it and dug up over $4 million in gold in 1935 dollars. When the gold operation became unprofitable, it was left to rot, and the town that served it was abandoned. This dredge was saved, however by tourism on the Sumpter Valley RR, a scenic ride on an old steam-powered train. https://www.sumptervalleyrailroad.org/index.html
Sun Jul 30, 2017 5:52 PM
