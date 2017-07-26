"D" is for "Dock" (and maybe "Desperate")

Just down a steep hill from my house there is a marina with a craft brewery along with a nice restaurant. I love walking down there for a brew, and often have some happy hour treats at the restaurant. The little craft brewery is in a second story loft that was part of a boat shed. I stood on the steps leading to the brewery to take this shot that includes the "D" in question as well as the outdoor seating for the restaurant.

In the distance are the two Tacoma Narrows Bridges. In my last post I had a shot of the bridges from the other side, the bluff in the far distance. part of Point Defiance and its park. I've included that photo here so you can see approximately where I am standing to take the top shot.

If you look in the middle of the bridges in the lower photo, you can see a group of whitish buildings on the shore. That is an old train watering stop when steam locomotives ruled the tracks that was called Titlow after the name of a local entrepreneur who built a resort on the lagoon and estuary here. (It was not named by punny railroad workers, as some false legends go, that say it was named because women of a certain occupation and a certain age exposed their wares out of the windows of a decaying hotel that once stood at the site to attract business.)

Mr. Titlow built an impressive 1890's resort at this site. For a while it was the only beach-front resort in the state of Washington, and trainloads of people came from all over the USA to swim and stay at the Hotel Hesperides, also using it as a first leg on their journey to Mount Rainier. The property was later acquired by the city for a large park after WWI and the Great Depression made the resort unprofitable. It also was the ferry landing, before the bridges were built, for ferries crossing the Narrows to get to the Kitsap Peninsula and Gig Harbor.

The Narrows is a deep trench in Puget Sound, with extremely swift currents because of the large tidal flows being squeezed through this gorge created by glaciers of the Ice Age. That makes for perfect habitat for the largest octopuses in the world, the Giant Pacific, with the record of 30 feet across and 600 lbs found here, and divers use this location to seek them out for observation and study. It doesn't hurt that the remains of Galloping Gertie provide a man-made anchoring point and hiding place for those giants.

I'm not sure why I'm posting so much all of a sudden, with lengthy narratives, maybe I am "Desperate" for attention?