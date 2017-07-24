"D" is for Dalco Passage and Defiance

This is from the Dalco Passage turnout on Five-Mile Drive in Point Defiance Park, Tacoma, Washington.

From this vantage near the tip of Point Defiance Park, named for its peninsula setting, one can see Kitsap Peninsula to the left and Vashon Island to the right. The geography is part of the glacial fjord system comprising Puget Sound in the Salish Sea.

The second photo is a view from the opposite side of the peninsula in the park showing the Tacoma Narrows and its two bridges. Tacoma is to the left and the Kitsap Peninsula and the city of Gig Harbor is to the right.

With old-growth forests and 500-year-old trees, to stunning views from its peninsula setting, Point Defiance Park is a great place for families and those seeking a respite from urban life.

President Teddy Roosevelt signed legislation in 1905 granting the land that had been a military reservation to the city of Tacoma for the park.