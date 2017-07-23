Republican Health Care Plan for Self-Prostate Exam

One of my Birthday presents today was a kit for self-diagnosis for prostate disease, part of the new Republican health care plan. A correctly crooked finger, some of Dr. Shtickinhiney's lube, and a mirror. I guess the mirror is for those people who don't know their ass from a hole in the ground.

It also came with a roll of GOP toilet paper to wipe up the mess they are making.

I also got lots of booze for cocktails for numbing the pain, and for that, I am happy to be another year older.

Just a little political humor for today.