By goldpointe

I must admit, that this was not taken specifically for the challenge, so I had to come up with a caption that fit. I was taking photos of air show participants, bi-planes, T-38's and others, practicing over the water near my home. This crow is the ring leader of our neighborhood and has come to recognize me and most of my family members. We leave them peanuts and they leave us trinkets - buttons and rocks and lots of little trash. I caaaaw to him and this one caws and a whole group of crows fly in from all around. They follow me out to the car and caw and caw. I'm sure it drives the neighbors nuts, but they do not "decorate" my car with their feces anymore, so it is worth it. They also love teasing the raccoons, which amuses me, too.