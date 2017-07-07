Newsvine

National Fourth of July Food

By goldpointe
Thu Jul 6, 2017 9:37 PM
I say it is a hot dog, now and forever. Hamburgers are great, don't get me wrong, but for the Fourth it's not poutine or ribs, but an all-American wienie in a bun.

What say you?

 

