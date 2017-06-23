Just About Every Major Medical Group Hates the GOP Health Care Plans - NBC News

Here's what experts are saying about the Senate Healthcare BIll

- "inherently flawed bill" ..that will..."leave patients drastically worse off than current law" - American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Osteopathic Association and American Psychiatric Association

-- "heartless" -American Heart Association

- will eliminate coverage for 6.5 million women of childbearing age - March of Dimes

- discriminates against women - American College of Physicians

- will eliminate most healthcare for children living in poverty - American Academy of Pediatrics

- will force "deep cuts" to healthcare for Americans who are elderly as well as individuals with disabilities - American Hospital Association

- allows states to waive essential health benefits for preexisting conditions - NMAC

- fails to meet guiding principles for cancer screening and treatment - American Society for Clinical Oncology