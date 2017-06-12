Good Bye, So Long, Auf Wiedersehen, Aloha, Ciao, and Thanks For All The Fish

And Thanks for all the fish. photo by goldpointe

Good Bye, So Long, Auf Wiedersehen, Aloha, Ciao

When, "You are a total ass" and "Fuck off Queerboy" are allowed to stand in any Nation, it is time to leave the 'Vine.

Its been great, but unmoderated blogs and comment sections abound on the Internet, and Newsvine has become less interesting than many.

To those administrators who are doing the tough job of allowing a vigorous discussion without personal attacks, I salute you. Its a tough job without any backing from the site staff.

Until the CoH is being attended to, I'll pass, thank you.