Billings Gazette Pulls its Endorsement of Gianforte

After Montana's Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin issued a citation for misdemeanor assault against Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, the Billings Gazette, which had previously endorsed Gianforte, pulled its endorsement in tomorrow's election.

The newspaper editorial stated it was an unprecedented action for them to take, based on an unprecedented action by a political candidate.

The opinion piece stated that the Gianforte campaign should be appalled by its statement justifying Gianforte's account, which was not borne up by the facts.

In a stand for freedom of the press, the piece stated:

"We believe that you cannot love America, love the Constitution, talk about the importance of a free press and then pummel a reporter."