The Clint Eastwood Reply to Historical Bigotry

Clint Eastwood, in his interview with Esquire http://www.esquire.com/entertainment/a46893/double-trouble-clint-and-scott-eastwood/ states that the attacks by Trump on Muslims and Mexicans and others are not racist, or bigoted, and people are being "pussies" by accusing him of such. :

ESQ: What is the "pussy generation"?

CE: All these people that say, "Oh, you can't do that, and you can't do this, and you can't say that." I guess it's just the times.

"We're really in a pussy generation. Everybody's walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff. When I grew up, those things weren't called racist....But everybody—the press and everybody's going, "Oh, well, that's racist," and they're making a big hoodoo out of it. Just fucking get over it. It's a sad time in history.

He also gave advice to people advocating for change or advocating for equal protection under the law:

"Knock it off. Knock everything off. All these people out there rattling around the streets and stuff, shit. They're boring everybody."

So, I wondered how we should have responded to critics of certain politicians and leaders under the "Eastwood code" during important times in history, like these:

Roman Catholic Immigration to USA

“Surely American Protestants, freemen, have discernment enough to discover beneath them the cloven foot of this subtle foreign heresy. They will see that Popery is now, what it has ever been, a system of the darkest political intrigue and despotism, cloaking itself to avoid attack under the sacred name of religion.” - Samuel F. B. Morse

Eastwood might have responded thusly to those Catholics who were harassed and threatened with violence:

"Just fucking get over it. Catholics are all pussies."

Abolition:

"Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth. - Alexander Stephens, US Senator, Georgia

My guess is that Eastwood would have responded to abolitionists who claimed such a statement was racist by saying:

"Just fucking get over it. You abolitionists are pussies."

Women's Suffrage

"Women have not, as a sex or a class, the calmness or temperament or the balance of mind .. (to vote). "(Suffrage) will lead to the disruption and even to the ruin of the Empire"- Lord Curzon, Viceroy of India and President of Anti-Suffrage League.

So, to the thousands of women in England who responded to Lord Curzon and accused him of being anti-women and a "conceited misogynist", let's hear how Eastwood would have responded to those critics:

"Just fucking get over it, ladies. You are all pussies and you are boring everybody with all your street demonstrations."

Holocaust

"We have - I would say, as very consistent National Socialists, taken the question of blood as our starting point. We were the first really to solve the problem of blood by action, and in this connection, by problem of blood, we of course do not mean anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism is exactly the same as delousing. Getting rid of lice is not a question of ideology. It is a matter of cleanliness." - Heinrich Himmler

Eastwood's response to Himmler's critics:

"Just fucking get over it, Jews. You are all part of the pussy generation."

Integration

“I shall never fight in the armed forces with a Negro by my side ... Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.” - Robert Byrd, US Senator

Eastwood on the efforts to fight segregation:

Just fucking get over it. Knock it off. Knock everything off. All these people out there rattling around the streets and stuff, shit. They're boring everybody. You are just pussies.

And, in conclusion, if you don't like this article, "Just fucking get over it".

You are not a pussy, however, because pussies should be respected and not used as a metaphor for people who angry old men decide are boring them by pointing out bigotry, racism and inequity.