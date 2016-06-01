Libertarians don't like you quoting their party's platform

Free at Last!

There was an article in late May posted by Libertarians where I commented. I was roundly excoriated for saying things about libertarianism that several libertarians said I knew nothing about. I was told that the only thing libertarians want is for their property not to be taken and for no one to be harmed.

So I quoted the platform of the Libertarian party and presented two examples where, without the protections provided by government for commercial transactions in the CRA and protections through environmental regulations, there would be no remedy for people who are harmed by others in any practical sense.

The latter was a personal story of how I lost my small Texas farm due to environmental destruction by a large corporation.

Immediately the article was taken down after having been up for a week or so.

I can only conclude that libertarians do not want anyone to quote their party's platform back to them, but will accuse people of not knowing what libertarians stand for and the harmful consequences of libertarianism.

Edit 6.2.2016: I did find the article in history, so I must have been mistaken about it being removed. I was looking for it in May, when it was seeded, but it now shows up in June.