Pre-K Programs Are Federal Plot to Make Children Gay: Update on Republican Texas Board of Education Candidate

Sat Apr 23, 2016
Remember Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) candidate Mary Lou Bruner?  She's the one who claimed President Obama worked as a gay prostitute to finance a drug habit.

Texas Freedom Network reports:

"In this one, she alleges that public pre-K programs are a federal government plot to make children “confused about their sexuality” and to turn them against parents who don’t “accept Islam and gay marriage.”

On May 24 she will be in the Republican primary runoff, with the winner facing the Democratic candidate for the right to represent District 9 on the board that decides what children learn in Texas public school.

Texas secession looks better all the time.  Using a passport to visit my relatives and friends there will underscore the fact that you really are in a place that is nothing like the United States.

