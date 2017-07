Remember how many of us tried the DeepArt preview app and posted photos last year? I posted this one, but never published it to a nation.

This was my front rock garden in the spring of 2016 and interpreted in the style of Monet by DeepArt.

I'm posting it to the "D" challenge again, even though it doesn't follow the rule that the photo has to be new.

Rules? What Rules? We are all about to be destroyed by our corporate overlords, so let's flood their servers with posts and comments. (smile)