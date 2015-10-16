Newsvine

The sky was golden over Puget Sound last night. This shot was taken just above Titlow Beach, named for Aaron Titlow who operated a resort here in the 1910's. The lodge had hot and cold running water, and each room had an ensuite bathroom - quite the novelty at the time. That brought vacationers from Seattle who would pay fifty cents for a steamer ride or arrive by private limousines. Now it is a city park where divers enjoy visits with the giant octopuses living in the deep waters of Tacoma Narrows.

I'm lucky to have this view from my deck, with the park a five-minute walk down the hill.

Article Photo

Golden Sunset over the Puget Sound, Washington,10.15.2015.

Pt Fosdick, Fox Island Olympic Mountains (r to l, foreground to background)

