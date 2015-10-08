Speculation - Did McCarthy Withdraw Due to Misdeeds?

"With all the voter distrust of Washington felt around the country, I'm asking that any candidate for Speaker of the House, majority leader, and majority whip withdraw himself from the leadership election if there are any misdeeds he has committed since joining Congress that will embarrass himself, the Republican Conference, and the House of Representatives if they become public."

- Walter B. Jones Member of Congress

Several sites reported that this member of Congress had written a letter imploring Republicans to refuse to nominate errant members and for anyone seeking the House Leadership to withdraw. part of the text is quoted above, and the whole letter can be found in a link from the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.

I can only speculate that the heat McCarthy felt to drop out was mainly his lack of qualifications, including the in ability to "speak" for Republicans, indeed, the inability to speak well at all.

However, it is intriguing that he dropped out the day after this letter was leaked to the press by Republican leadership.