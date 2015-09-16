Police Officer Fired by Seattle PD for Unprofessional, Race-Based Conduct

This is a follow-up to an article I seeded previously. A Seattle Police Officer arrested an individual on the street who was using a golf club for a cane, claiming that he had swung it at her. Video and testimony proved he had not.

When the courts threw out his arrest and plea bargaining, the officer claimed it was because both the arrested individual and the judge were black and sided against her because of that.

The office never apologized and continued to bring race into the defense of what she did.

The Seattle PD Chief fired her after considering a long probation because the officer would never concede she did anything wrong and continued to make race-based statements, which indicated to the Chief that she was not fit for her position.

As a note, the officer lost a job paying over $100,000 per year.