Matanuska Valley: Socialism Saved Alaska: Socialist Farming and a Glacier Photo

Trekking on the Matanuska Glacier is great fun. I went with a guide that supplied the helmet, crampons and transportation to the ice field, but you can drive down a steep and winding, rutted gravel road and access the glacier yourself. I'm an old man at 79, and I did it, and we saw families with young children out enjoying the beautiful day. However, it is dangerous, with big holes and crevices and lots of places to get into trouble if you don't know what you're doing.

The glacier is a little over an hour's drive from Palmer, an agricultural town where the Alaska State Fair is held in late August. Palmer is a very charming, well-planned town with lots of history, and was a moderately successful application of socialism during the FDR years.

Farmers were given land and tools of the trade, plus a house and barn, plus transportation and training to move from devastated farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota during the Depression. Many of the colonists (the project was called the Matanuska Cooperative Farming Colony) could not thrive in the harsh conditions, so only about half of the colony survived, but it started Alaska's agricultural business.

Today, the area is known for the largest cabbages in the world (more about that with a photo some other time). One of the original homesteads with an intact government-built log house is the site of the Musk Ox Farm shown in the second photo. It is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to researching ways to ensure the survival of this prehistoric animal that is essential to Arctic survival for Native American tribes and First Peoples of the region.

Palmer is about a ten-minute drive from Wasilla, a more late 20th-century city that is a jumbled collection of strip shopping and gas stations that could be anywhere in the USA, and about an hour from Anchorage.