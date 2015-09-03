Sunsets, Discounts and Bruises

The street where I live is on a steep hillside and aptly named "Sunset." You might guess why by looking at the photos. I love to sit on my back deck and watch the sunset unfold. At my age, its about the most exciting thing that happens all day.

Well, once a month, the local grocery gives a big discount to us seniors, and that gets my heart pumping, you betcha. The goal is to make it out with all my groceries, with no bruises and no broken limbs from navigating the narrow aisles full of happy elders in scooters or wheelchairs and those using walkers and other assistive devices. My mobility is fine, so I can zip around them, if I dare.

Anyway, I thought tonight's show was especially nice after a day of sun breaks and showers. With a nice glass of a local winery's Pinot, it took my mind off the deep thigh bruise that I still have from a side swipe by a runaway scooter during last month's excursion for cheap bulk oatmeal. Yum!