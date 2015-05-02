Hispanics gain Victory in Voting Rights Case in Yakima, Washington

The ACLU won a victory in Federal Court which will allow Hispanics to gain representation on the city council of Yakima, Washington for the first time ever, even though they constitute 47% of the town's population.

The city's council members are all elected by a city-side vote, and Hispanic candidates are routinely eliminated by the majority non-Hispanic white voters.

“In the final analysis, there is only one rational conclusion to be drawn” from the evidence provided by the ACLU, federal Judge Thomas O. Rice wrote in a 67-page opinion. “That the non-Latino majority in Yakima routinely suffocates the voting preferences of the Latino minority.”

The city is prepared to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court, the all non-Hispanic city council said.

In a case of "be careful what you wish for", the non-Hispanic city council members are ignoring the trend in Yakima. When the suit was filed, Yakima residents were only about 33% of the population. But this rapidly growing city of fruit and vegetable farms, wineries and increasing tourism is increasingly Hispanic. At the 2010 census, Hispanics had grown to 41% and the 2013 census estimate is 47% of the city as Hispanic.

Soon the at-large voting system might allow all Hispanics to be elected, and then the non-Hispanic whites who are fighting this change to secure an all-White, non-Hispanic council might be the ones claiming rights under the Voting Rights Act.