How '50s James Dean Movie Dared Show Racism Against Mexican Americans - NBC News

When I have mentioned segregation activities against Hispanics in the 1930's-1970's, especially those we call "Mexican-Americans" in Texas, I usually get a wide-eyed stare. Some people have even challenged me that it never happened. I am glad to see this article confirming my own recollections. It also reminds me of the time I had breakfast with James Dean in the town of Alpine, Texas while he was filming Giant.

I was born in the West Texas town of Alpine, the closest town east of Marfa (the "hamlet" as the article calls it, where Giant was filmed). Even though many Mexican-American families had lived on this land long before Texas was a nation or a state, they were often outcasts in their own country, especially in the towns. And, it wasn't just in West Texas. in Houston, where I went to high school, Mexican-Americans were lumped into one high school, with many of them having to travel long distances every day past white high schools.

In the summer of 1955, while Giant was being filmed, I was 19 and our family was traveling from Arizona where my father's parents lived back to Houston where we lived. I had just joined the Army, and it was the last road trip I took with my whole family. Just before we got to Marfa, a huge dust storm enveloped us, and we could barely see the road. I drove the car from the passenger seat while my Dad opened the door so he could see the stripe markings on the middle of the narrow road between Marfa and Alpine that didn't have any shoulders. He would instruct me how to turn as we creeped along at 2-3 mph.

When we arrived in Alpine, it was getting dark, and we tried to get a room at the only hotel in town, but the film crew had arrived before us, also seeking shelter from this black-out storm, and they had all the rooms. Four cast members gave up their room and bunked with others so our family could have a room.At breakfast the next morning, my 16 y.o. sister, just the age to be totally aware of and in love with, James Dean, barely contained herself when she saw him eating breakfast with other film crew at the next table. I could have cared less, of course, but my sister got my Dad to talk to Dean, and Dean invited my sister over and asked one of the crew to move over to our table. I really didn't get to eat breakfast with him, but now I claim I did. After all, he was in the same room, lol. Dean was the most polite, gentle and nicest guy one could imagine - very different from the persona he lived (and died) with.

I heard many years later that this was the first time that Mexican-Americans had been allowed to stay and eat at that hotel since its early days when everyone had been welcome. And it was all because the production team, including Dean had enough influence and money to make it happen. And they had insisted that their crew, whatever their ethnicity, be served, so it was done. I found this out, when, ironically, I worked in a state agency in the 1980's after I retired from the military, and our office in Alpine was located in the same hotel that had been since converted into an office building.

I guess I'll have to cite this article when I write my memoirs, lol.