Bluebonnets Are Blooming All Across Texas - NBC News

Two things I really miss about Texas - bluebonnets and other wildflowers and Lady Bird Johnson.

I had the pleasure of renting a room in Austin from a woman who was one of Lady Bird's writers at the radio station she owned. Lady Bird would occasionally visit, and I got to sit in the back yard or around the table with them eating pheasants and quails brought home by my landlady's sons. Lady Bird was extremely intelligent, witty and very much a picture of grace and hospitality. She was maligned by political opponents for her looks and Central Texas "twang", but that never bothered her.

She was passionate about the need for humans to care for our planet and treat each other as equals, and immediately after the war her radio station broadcast a long fictional (but based on real events) serial that depicted a family from the United States helping Europeans recover from WWII through ecological activities - practical as well as esthetic replanting of trees and other plants.

After her stint as First Lady, I had the pleasure of remaking her acquaintance in the little Episcopal Church she regularly attended, quiet and unassuming and humble as always, and as beautiful on the inside as some tried to paint her ugly on the outside.

Her wisdom in a large number of areas still stays with me.