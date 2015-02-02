OUIJA -From Satanic to Godsend: Or, How Technology Transforms the Lives of People with Disabilities (Monday Writing Challenge)

My introduction to how the aerospace industry, including the research conducted by NASA, could greatly improve the lives of people with disabilities started with an Ouija board. And not just one board, but a hundred or so in a small school in Texas.

I've been fascinated with science fiction and space travel from the days of early Buck Rogers. When NASA came to Houston, I was in the Sam Houston Coliseum in 1962 and met the original seven astronauts when they were honored by then Vice President Johnson upon their arrival. The same year I was thrilled at Rice University stadium when JFK said we would go to the moon before the end of the decade. Little did I know then that three of my later career paths would converge and combine with space travel, Bob Hope, and a device that was strictly forbidden in my childhood home as satanic, the Ouija board. This convergence allowed me an opportunity to participate in an exciting and personally rewarding journey of discovery.

I was working with a state agency in the Houston area in the early 1970's when the agency, the Texas Rehabilitation Commission (TRC), received a grant from NASA to assist in transferring the technology created by their research into practical measures to improve the lives of people with disabilities. I had studied engineering at Rice University and Linguistics at the University of Houston and had received an advanced degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at University of Texas. For these reasons I was chosen to participate in the grant.

A visionary employee of the agency, Ted Thayer, led the grant activities. He was convinced, and had a way of convincing others, that the emerging developments in science and engineering could be used as assistive technology to help people live more independently in the community and live and work in ways never considered before.

Early in the grant period, he and I visited the Bob Hope School for Children with Cerebral Palsy. As was fairly common during that time, children with severe disabilities were often warehoused in schools and camps and environments far removed from their families, and they certainly were far from being mainstreamed into society. At that time there was a common myth that people with cerebral palsy who could not communicate were also mentally retarded. So, expectations of these students were not high for educational achievement or success in jobs or for living independently in society. Except at this school, where the usual low expectations were thrown out the window and innovation and creativity took their place.

Bob Hope, yes, that Bob Hope, was a celebrity leader in funding and securing funding for research and treatment and teaching of people with cerebral palsy. He held many benefit concerts for United Cerebral Palsy and other organizations working with this population. The private funds he provided were the seed for this school, located in a small town, Port Arthur, along the Texas coast, where dedicated and innovative teachers used the latest science about the disability itself and the latest learning techniques to improve educational opportunities for their students.

On my first visit, I was astonished to watch students of all ages using Ouija boards. This game board, still considered evil at that time by many conservative religious people, was being handed out and used by children. What was going on in this little corner of Texas? Ouija was being used to facilitate communication between students and their teachers and also with fellow students. Ouija was used for communication with the living, not the dead. No satanic brainwashing, just some pointing to the alphabet printed on the board to spell out words. A simple device was being used for an unintended, but helpful purpose, and the Ouija board was no longer a game but had been transformed into an assistive device.

In the most severe instances of cerebral palsy, control of speech muscles and other gross and fine motor dexterity is minimal or absent. Some of the students could use the flat pointer of the game, some used crude mouth sticks or makeshift head pointers with a cloth around their heads and a pencil used for pointing. Some could only move their eyes and would stare at a letter on the board and the teacher would approximate where the student was looking and ask if a particular letter was intended. Communication was slow and tedious, but it was individualized and effective.

Far from being frustrating for the students, it was the first communication that many of these students had been able to initiate and control in their entire lives. No classrooms of bored or window-gazing students, these learning arenas were vibrant and intense.

After my initial astonishment at the use of the boards, I realized that these students were not just spelling out individual words, but strings of words and making coherent sentences, and, for some, complicated words and syntax. After spending more time with these students, I came to know what the teachers had suspected, tested and proved through this communication method. These students were not mentally retarded. Many of them were extremely bright and highly intelligent learners.

About that time, NASA scientists were actively involved in developing computerized voice output, and NASA was interested in how speech synthesis could also help people with disabilities. With early computer technology, speech synthesis took a huge amount of computer memory using large machines, and the cost was completely out of reach for a school, much less an individual.

Texas Instruments, a private technology firm that invented the integrated circuit, was also actively involved in synthetic speech. During 1976, a team at Texas Instruments discussed their then secret development of a product that used a single chip of silicon with integrated circuits to duplicate the human voice. The product they first designed to use this chip was a children's toy, the Speak & Spell. It was designed to teach the correct spelling and the correct pronunciation of a word. Speak & Spell was the first low-cost, mass produced product that produced speech electronically.

The implications for its use as an assistive technology device for people with communication difficulties was immediately apparent to Ted Thayer, and he secured the donation of scores of the earliest models for the Bob Hope School. It was an instant success, and for some who could push the smallish keypad buttons, the Speak & Spell replaced the more cumbersome Ouija boards.

Development of devices specifically targeted to people with disabilities rapidly blossomed into thousands of products. Several companies partnered with the TRC to pioneer the use of such devices. One company providing such leadership was Prentke-Romich, now PRC. ( http://www.prentrom.com/ ) Their dedicated speech generating devices include alphabetical as well as icon and picture-based input as well as partnered technologies like eye-gaze recognition so those who can only move their eyes can communicate easily. This makes communication possible for individuals in relation to their cognitive as well as physical abilities. These devices have allowed hundreds of thousands of people to gain control over their lives and live independently in the community.

The Bob Hope School with its former purpose is no more. It was a relic of an old way of thinking about people with disabilities, isolating them in the guise of "protection" - protecting society from them as well as protecting them from society. There is now a private charter school in Port Arthur named for Bob Hope, but it accepts people with all levels of abilities.

NASA has introduced hundreds of technologies that have assisted people with disabilities, and has transferred thousands of engineering discoveries to private industry. I only highlighted communication technology here because it was the first I encountered. The enormous costs of space exploration has impacted our lives in ways that are hard to tally. JFK promised that aerospace efforts would provide "high costs and hardships, as well as high reward," and people with disabilities were some of the first to benefit from the rewards.

I know, having watched people with severe communication difficulties go from being isolated and tossed aside to living productive and meaningful lives, that the impact has been significant. To many people, synthesized speech is not just a convenience or a game, it means life can be lived to its fullest. Thanks, NASA, private researchers and the pioneers who used Ouija boards as assistive devices in that place where children were allowed to express themselves instead of being ignored and devalued.

And my personal thanks to Ted Thayer who always inspired me to look beyond the limits that we in society place on people with severe disabilities - as well as the limits we place upon ourselves and those around us -people who can achieve far more than our minds can ever imagine if we just allow opportunities.

I hope our country always remembers JFK's challenge to our nation that day at Rice Stadium in Houston's heat and humidity:

"our leadership in science and in industry, our hopes for peace and security, our obligations to ourselves as well as others, all require us to make this effort, to solve these mysteries, to solve them for the good of all men..."