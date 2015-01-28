A Seahawk, or osprey, ready to dive.

Some curious people have asked, What the heck is a Seahawk? Well, actually only one person asked about it here on the 'Vine, and he is very curious, indeed, but it is a question that invites an answer.

The Seahawk is one of many names for the osprey, in Buddhism the king of birds of prey and the symbol of success. To Shakespeare 'twas the mightiest of birds to which all prey surrenders and goes belly up. It is a symbol of positive responses to nature and efforts to correct nature's destruction.

Seahawk is a fighter, the son of Falcon, fighting the evil Horde along side She-Ra (also known as the mighty Sen. Patty Murray, so you know to which evil Horde I refer, lol).

His skills are the product of hard work and not magic. But he does gain his fathers weapons, the mighty Ring from the season before and his golden boots, so powerful the League bans them.

Even France hails one of the mighty Seahawks in the chorus to its national anthem, "La Marseillaise" :

Aux armes, citoyens,

Formez vos bataillons,

Marshawn, Marshawn !

Qu'un sang impur

Abreuve nos sillons !

To arms, to arms, ye brave!

The avenging sword unsheath,

Marshawn, Marshawn!

All hearts resolv'd

On victory or death!

(Apologies to the French, the devil made me do it.)

Go Seahawks!