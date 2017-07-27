My First Parting Shot

I know that we have until the end of September, but I wanted to say farewell to those of you who have posted photos and commented on mine. I may post again, and I'll continue to check in every once in a while.

I almost left Newsvine last month when the CoH was horribly and blatantly abused in one of the nations with little or no moderation. So I retreated and decided that reading most of the articles and comments on political articles just made me angry. Photography was another story, and your photos make me happy, so I returned, mainly so I could continue to see your photos.

I haven't been the most active or most faithful member, but please know that you made this old man a little more involved in the world through your posts. And that was a good thing, indeed.

Thank you for being the creative folks that you are, willing to share and willing to comment and give a thumbs up as well as suggestions, advice and support. Your positive support has meant a lot to me, and I hope to see some of you on other sites.

This photo is very nostalgic for me, since it was the last photo I printed using the old non-digital format, and I was sad to see that method go, but I was looking forward to see what was next. And that is how I'm feeling about Newsvine shutting down.