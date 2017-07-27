Newsvine

My First Parting Shot

By goldpointe
Thu Jul 27, 2017 2:41 PM
I know that we have until the end of September, but I wanted to say farewell to those of you who have posted photos and commented on mine. I may post again, and I'll continue to check in every once in a while.

I almost left Newsvine last month when the CoH was horribly and blatantly abused in one of the nations with little or no moderation. So I retreated and decided that reading most of the articles and comments on political articles just made me angry. Photography was another story, and your photos make me happy, so I returned, mainly so I could continue to see your photos.

I haven't been the most active or most faithful member, but please know that you made this old man a little more involved in the world through your posts. And that was a good thing, indeed.

Thank you for being the creative folks that you are, willing to share and willing to comment and give a thumbs up as well as suggestions, advice and support. Your positive support has meant a lot to me, and I hope to see some of you on other sites.

This photo is very nostalgic for me, since it was the last photo I printed using the old non-digital format, and I was sad to see that method go, but I was looking forward to see what was next. And that is how I'm feeling about Newsvine shutting down.

Article Photo

Sagrado Corazón de Jesus, est. 1790

Nambe Pueblo, New Mexico.

Destroyed by fire, and rebuilt in 1946. Photo taken 2009. Print to digital reproduction.

