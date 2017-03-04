Judge Rebukes Miami-Dade County For Appeasing Trump On 'Sanctuary City' Crackdown | The Huffington Post

A Miami Judge ruled that indefinite detention without a warrant or other legal reason violates the requirement for "due process' in the US Constitution. This ruling will have a long road before it affects any other jurisdiction.

But I have always wondered what the precedents in law are that allow a person in the United States, legally or illegally, to be detained indefinitely without a warrant.

My own city has a large ICE facility with about 1,500 beds, currently holding over 2,000 detainees. When my city did hold people for ICE pick-up, they were in our county jail for 3-8 days, sometimes more, the longest was almost a year, with our city and/or county picking up the charges for the detention, without any reimbursement from the USDOJ or ICE.

The main legal question is, of course, the one about due process, but our city and county officials decided that the burden on our local tax payers was the real issue of why we don't cooperate hold individuals who have no outstanding charges or legal warrants.

No "sanctuary" designation, but it serves the same purpose.

My county has a very large number of undocumented aliens because the ICE facility serves a major portion of the USA, and relatives and friends often visit and families are drawn here.

Should we have to bear the burden of additional taxes (as a Federal facility, the center does not pay taxes, and it is only a medium security, so there really aren't that many jobs that impact our economy).

And the second question is, what do you think that the Constitution means when it includes "any person" in the due process clause, unlike several other clauses and amendments that pertain only to citizens, and does it apply here. What legal due process should indefinite detention require?